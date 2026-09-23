Edman went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI against the Padres in a 7-0 victory Tuesday.

Edman kicked off the scoring in the contest when he walked with the bases loaded in the second inning. The utility man drove in another run in the sixth when he slugged a solo shot to left-center field. Edman has gone deep in each of his past two contests following an ice-cold 12-game stretch during which he went 2-for-39. He's slashing .245/.330/.386 with eight homers, 43 runs, 40 RBI and six stolen bases through 80 games this season.