Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Swipes bag in return

Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Seeing Edman swipe a bag is a positive sign after he sat out two games due to issues with his right foot/ankle, the same one that was surgically repaired in the offseason. He played the full game in left field to give Teoscar Hernandez a day off. Edman is batting .340 with a .917 OPS, one home run, two steals, nine RBI, seven runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 18 contests this season. He'll get a decent share of the time at second base, but Edman's versatility and the Dodgers' trust in Alex Freeland means the former is often functionally more of super-utility player.