Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Glasnow will be placed on the 15-day injured list with back tightness, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Glasnow has allowed five runs in two straight outings, but it appears his back began bothering him Sunday while he was playing catch. Roberts said that the hope is it's a minor issue and the right-hander can return shortly after the All-Star break. If that happens, he could miss just one start. Justin Wrobleski had been slated to return to the minors, but he's now likely to fill Glasnow's next turn.