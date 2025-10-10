Glasnow allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow made a relief appearance in Game 1 of the series, contributing 1.2 scoreless innings in a Dodgers' win. He was excellent in the decisive game Thursday, generating 16 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches while also not allowing a hit from the second through fifth inning. Manager Dave Roberts said he removed Glasnow due to cramping per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, though it doesn't look likely to affect his status for the NLCS.