Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Strikes out seven in win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow (2-0) earned the win Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across seven innings.
Glasnow surrendered a leadoff double to Mickey Moniak in the bottom of the fourth inning, and he came around to score on a groundout for the Rockies' only run of the night. It was a big rebound outing for Glasnow after he served up a couple homers and four runs to the Rangers last time out last Friday. Glasnow has gone at least six innings in all four starts and has three quality starts under his belt. The right-hander now owns a 3.24 ERA and 29:6 K:BB across 25 innings. The Dodgers are using a six-man rotation, so Glasnow's next start is lined up for Thursday against the Giants in San Francisco.
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