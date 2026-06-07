Dodgers' Will Smith: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Smith (undisclosed) is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Angels on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Smith was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a neck issue, which will also keep him out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Dalton Rushing will start behind home plate and bat sixth while catching pitches from Emmet Sheehan. The Dodgers have an off-day Monday, so Smith could be back in action for Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates.