Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 8-2 win at Cincinnati.

Smith started the scoring with a solo home run during the opening frame, and he also delivered a sacrifice fly during the eighth to bring home Los Angeles' final run of the day. The 27-year-old had five home runs through his first 41 contests of the season, but he's found his power stroke of late with four long balls in his past 13 games.