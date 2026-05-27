Dodgers' Will Smith: Clubs two-run homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and a second run scored in Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Smith logged his first multi-hit effort since May 11 versus the Giants. The catcher has remained a regular presence in the lineup for the Dodgers, and with Dalton Rushing cooling off in May (5-for-36 over 14 games), Smith's playing time is under less of a threat. For the season, Smith is batting .248 with a .692 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases across 45 contests.