Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Smith added insurance runs with his RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings. He snapped out of a small slump with his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 11; he was 1-for-14 since. Smith has just one extra-base hit over his last 12 appearances. Still, he owns a terrific .308/.415/.511 slash line with 56 RBI and 59 runs scored through 98 games.