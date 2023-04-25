Smith (concussion) went through agility drills Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already stated that Smith will not be activated during this three-game series against the Pirates, which runs through Thursday, but it's a good sign that the 28-year-old catcher is traveling with the team and now doing baseball activities. He could perhaps return from the concussion IL over the weekend, maybe ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Cardinals.