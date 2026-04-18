Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Smith drove Shohei Ohtani home with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first and then singled in each of his next two trips to the plate. Smith has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, though he has just one extra-base hit this month and hasn't homered since the third game of the season. Smith is slashing .300/.377/.417 with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:11 BB:K across 69 plate appearances.