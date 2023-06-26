Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in an extra-innings loss to Houston.

Smith homered for the second straight contest, slugging a game-tying two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning. The star catcher continues to be a steady and potent force in the heart of the Dodgers' lineup, slashing .306/.479/.583 with three long balls, eight RBI, six runs and a 10:11 BB:K over his past 11 games. Smith's 1.12 BB/K ranks second behind only Luis Arraez among qualified major-league hitters this season.