Dodgers' Will Smith: Injured list stint possible

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Smith (neck) "still doesn't feel right" and might need a stint on the injured list, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Smith did some hitting and played catch pregame Tuesday, but his neck is still giving him trouble when he's in the batter's box. He's missing a third straight start Tuesday and his condition will have to improve soon if he wants to avoid the IL. If Smith requires an extended absence, Dalton Rushing would be in line for regular starts at catcher for the Dodgers.