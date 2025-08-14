Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Smith helped the Dodgers get off to a fast start with a two-run home run in the first inning. He added another RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, but the backstop's production wasn't enough to prevent his team from getting swept in the season series. The good news for Smith is that he appears to be getting his swing back; since gong 0-for-13 during a four-game hitless streak from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, the All-Star catcher has gone 3-for-8 with two walks across his subsequent three games.