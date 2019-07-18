Dodgers' Will Smith: Leaves Wednesday's game
Smith was removed from Wednesday's game with Triple-A Oklahoma City with an apparent right wrist injury, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Smith got crossed up behind the plate and appeared to be hit in the right wrist by the pitch, and he was unable to deliver accurate warm-up throws to remain in the game. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
