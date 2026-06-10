Dodgers' Will Smith: Likely bound for IL

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Smith (neck) will "most likely" be placed on the injured list, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports. "We'll have to make that decision at some point in time [after Wednesday's game against the Pirates]," Roberts said.

Roberts acknowledged that the three-time All-Star is progressing, but Smith -- who will be out of the lineup Wednesday for a fourth straight game -- has missed enough time at this point that he'll require a ramp-up period before returning to action, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Dalton Rushing will step in as the Dodgers' top backstop for the duration of Smith's absence, and Los Angeles will likely call up Chuckie Robinson or Eliezer Alfonzo from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Thursday's series finale in Pittsburgh to serve as Rushing's understudy.