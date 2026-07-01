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Dodgers' Will Smith: Likely out through All-Star break

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Smith (neck) is expected to remain out until after the All-Star break, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the injured list June 11 with neck inflammation. Between his slow progress and the time it will take for him to build up once he's cleared to begin a rehab program, there simply isn't enough time left for him to return before the All-Star break begins July 13. A more definitive timeline for Smith's return may emerge once he's cleared to resume activity.

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