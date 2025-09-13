The Dodgers placed Smith (hand) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 10, on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith hurt his hand Wednesday, Sept. 3 after taking a foul tip off his right hand. He was able to return to the lineup Sept. 9 but was scratched the next day. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Smith was ultimately moved to the injured list because "there just wasn't improvement." With Smith's IL stint being backdated to Wednesday, he'll be eligible to return Sept. 20, and Los Angeles aims to activate him then. In the meantime, Ben Rortvedt will likely serve as the team's primary backstop.