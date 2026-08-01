Dodgers' Will Smith: Needs 3-to-4 weeks to ramp up

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Smith (neck) will need at least 3-to-4 weeks to ramp back up, including a rehab assignment, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been on the Dodgers' injured list since mid-June due to neck inflammation, but he progressed enough in his recovery to resume hitting and throwing in early July. The timeline provided by Roberts means the earliest that Smith will return is late August, and the team expects the veteran catcher to be back before the end of the season. For now, Dalton Rushing will continue to serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher while Eliezer Alfonzo provides depth behind home plate.