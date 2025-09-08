Smith (hand) is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Rockies on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith will remain out of the Dodgers' lineup while working through a right hand contusion that he suffered Thursday against the Pirates, when his throwing hand was struck by a ball while he was catching. Imaging came back negative, but the contusion is something that Smith will likely have to work through for the rest of the season. Ben Rortvedt will serve behind home plate and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.