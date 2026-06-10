Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday

Smith (neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Though recent imaging on Smith's neck revealed nothing overly concerning, the catcher will remain on the bench for a fourth straight game nonetheless. Smith was able to do some throwing and take some indoor batting practice prior to Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh, but a stint on the injured list could still be in play for the 31-year-old. Dalton Rushing will make another start Wednesday and is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster for the moment, but the Dodgers opened up a spot by releasing infielder Tyler Fitzgerald and can now more easily promote another backstop from the minors if Smith needs to go on the IL.