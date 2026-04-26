Smith (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The veteran backstop was held out of the lineup Saturday due to back tightness and was expected to rejoin the lineup Sunday, but the Dodgers will instead give him an extra day to recover. Manager Dave Roberts said the injured list isn't currently being considered and indicated that Smith could play Sunday, if necessary. Dalton Rushing will pick up a second straight start behind the plate for the Dodgers.