Smith went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.

Smith returned Tuesday from a nearly three-month stay on the injured due to a neck injury. The All-Star catcher started behind the plate and batted fifth in the Dodgers' order. Smith flied out in each of his first three plate appearances before roping a two-run double to left field in the seventh inning. He'll have about four weeks to shake any rust ahead of the postseason and should return to a regular role as Los Angeles' top backstop, with Hunter Feduccia serving as his primary backup.