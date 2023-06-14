Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Smith opened the scoring in the first inning, and that was ultimately all the Dodgers needed for the win. The catcher has been a little shaky at the plate lately, going 9-for-38 (.237) over his last 11 games, though he has three homers and seven RBI in that span. For the season, he owns a .290/.393/.521 slash line with 10 long balls, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base over 48 contests. He remains a consistent presence in the heart of the order when he plays.