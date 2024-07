Smith went 3-for-3 with three solo home runs, two walks and four total runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Smith hit just two homers in June, so he's already off to a fantastic start in July. The catcher went to the opposite field for his first-inning blast before pulling his solo shots in the third and seventh innings. Smith is up to a .276/.349/.502 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 45 runs scored, 18 doubles and one triple over 73 contests this season.