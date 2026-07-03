Dodgers' Will Smith: Resumes hitting, throwing

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Smith (neck) began hitting in the cages Thursday and has also begun throwing, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with neck inflammation and isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, but his return to hitting and throwing are both good signs that he's finally starting to turn a corner in his recovery. He will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster.