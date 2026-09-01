The Dodgers reinstated Smith (neck) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Smith is ready to rejoin the Dodgers after missing nearly three months due to a neck injury. The veteran backstop went 4-for-16 with two doubles and a homer during his five-game rehab assignment and is looking to shake off an underwhelming start to the year that saw him post a .720 OPS through 52 games. Dalton Rushing (elbow) is also back from the injured list, though he's expected to served as a left-handed bench bat while Smith and Hunter Feduccia handle catching duties.