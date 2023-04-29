Smith went 1-for-5 with two runs in a 7-3 win against the Cardinals on Friday.

Smith batted third as the Dodgers' designated hitter in his return from the injured list. He missed over two weeks while dealing with a concussion but didn't appear hampered at the plate Friday, putting the ball in play in each of his five plate appearances and reaching on an infield single in the fifth frame. Per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, manager Dave Roberts suggested that Smith could DH again Saturday before potentially returning to backstop duties Sunday.