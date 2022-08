Smith went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 7-0 win over Miami on Saturday.

Smith hit out of the cleanup spot as the Dodgers' DH in the contest while Austin Barnes started behind the plate. The decision to get Smith's bat into the lineup paid off quickly when he put the Dodgers on the board with a three-run blast to left field in the first inning. Smith is up to 18 homers on the campaign, and his 70 RBI leads all big-league catchers.