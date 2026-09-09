Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Smith has struggled at the plate since returning from a nearly three-month-long absence due to a neck injury. He's gone 3-for-20 (.150) with two extra-base hits and five RBI over eight contests since he was activated. Smith has been eased back into action, and the homer could spark his offense. On the year, he's batting .238 with a .710 OPS, seven homers, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 60 contests.