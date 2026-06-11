Dodgers' Will Smith: Ticketed for injured list

The Dodgers will place Smith (neck) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After sitting him down for four straight games because of neck soreness, the Dodgers have officially decided to send Smith to the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the 31-year-old backstop is progressing but has missed too much time to return without a ramp-up period. He'll be eligible to return to the Dodgers' lineup June 19; meanwhile, Dalton Rushing will take over as Los Angeles' primary catcher, and Chuckie Robinson will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide depth.