Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Smith has a bone bruise in his right hand that he'll likely have to manage for the rest of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A CT scan cleared Smith of any fractures, but he's likely to be held out of action all weekend and could have to deal with discomfort down the stretch of the season. Dalton Rushing is starting at catcher Friday in Baltimore and Ben Rortvedt has been added to the roster as Rushing's backup while Smith is sidelined.