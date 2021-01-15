Diaz agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

His deal is expected to be worth roughly $2.8 million. A 17-year-old shortstop from Venezuela, Diaz has a great 6-foot-2, 165-pound frame to grow into. He has superlative bat speed and makes it look incredibly easy in the field and at the dish. Diaz plays loose and should grow into impact power to all fields. It's possible he could outgrow shortstop, but the hope is that his bat will play anywhere on the field.