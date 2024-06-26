Single-A Rancho Cucamonga reinstated Crowell (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

He started later that day against Inland Empire in his full-season debut, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four. The 127th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Crowell didn't pitch at all last summer after he required Tommy John surgery earlier in the spring during his final season at Florida State. Before reporting to Rancho Cucamonga, Crowell made four rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, giving up four earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine in six innings.