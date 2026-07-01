Dodgers' Wyatt Mills: Sent back to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Mills to Triple-A Oklahoma City following Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Mills struck out the side in the ninth inning to finish out Tuesday's victory in what was his lone appearance out of the Los Angeles bullpen during his latest stint in the big leagues. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, the Dodgers are expected to recall left-hander Charlie Barnes from Oklahoma City on Wednesday in a corresponding move, and he's likely to be used as a bulk reliever in the club's series finale in Sacramento.