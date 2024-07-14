The Dodgers transferred Yamamoto (shoulder) to the 60-day IL, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Yamamoto won't be eligible to activation until after August 15, but considering he just started playing catch this week, he likely wouldn't have been ready to return before mid August anyway. Instead, the move will open up a spot for Brent Honeywell on the 40-man roster, who was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Saturday. Yamamoto has been shelved since June 16 and will likely require multiple minor-league rehab starts before being reinstated from the injured list.