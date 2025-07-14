The Dodgers have selected Root with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Root transferred to Arkansas after two years at Eastern Carolina and logged a career-best 21.7 K-BB% this spring. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound southpaw has a funky delivery, but he logged a 7.6 percent walk rate in 2024 and an 8.3 percent walk rate this year, so he should throw enough strikes to start. Root gets by more on the strength of his deep, four-pitch repertoire than on the strength of one or two monster pitches. His fastball sits in the low-90s but he can reach back for 97 mph. His curveball is arguably his best pitch, with his changeup and cutter also getting mixed in with similar regularity to keep hitters off balance. If he stays healthy and throws enough strikes, Root should make it as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the majors.