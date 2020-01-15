Axelrod announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Axelrod last appeared in affiliated ball in 2016, when he logged 133.1 innings for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans. The 34-year-old right-hander spent parts of five seasons in the majors with the White Sox and Reds from 2011 through 2015, logging a 5.27 ERA across 59 outings (34 starts). He'll stay involved with the game in his retirement, as he's accepted a position as a pitching coordinator in the Angels organization.