The Padres extended Cease a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

If Cease signs elsewhere in free agency, the Padres will receive a bonus draft pick as compensation. The 29-year-old has been extremely reliable from a health standpoint, making at least 32 starts in each of the last five seasons. His performance, on the other hand, hasn't been as solid, as he finished the 2025 regular season with a 4.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 168 innings.