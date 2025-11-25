Hernandez (elbow) said on Adam Ottavino's "Baseball & Coffee" podcast that he will miss the first "month or two" next season.

Hernandez revealed that the left elbow surgery he had earlier this month was a full extensor repair after the tendon tore completely off the bone. The utility man played through the injury for the second half of the regular season and playoffs, electing to delay a procedure until the offseason. Hernandez is currently a free agent and could wait until his rehab is farther along before signing with a new team.