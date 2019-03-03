Fantasy baseball auction values, calculator 2019: Top picks from Average Total Cost Projection System

MLB spring training is barreling ahead, with teams now less than a month away from league-wide MLB Opening Day on March 28. That means Fantasy baseball auction drafts are taking place, but with so many moving parts and plenty of players still looking for their 2019 teams, it can often be difficult calculating who should be worth what in your draft. You can find 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings just about anywhere, but they won't always tell you how much to bid and where to find value. Should you bet it all on a high-priced star? Should you spend up for pitchers? Or should you allocate equal funds to each position? That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball auction calculator from Ariel Cohen. He's developed a method at SportsLine that can convert any rankings into projected Fantasy baseball auction values 2019 that are tailored to your league.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He has been nominated and is a finalist for two FSWA Awards: Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen has used his ATC projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, and Doubt Wars leagues, racking up division titles in the process. He will be competing in Tout Wars and The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational this year.

Cohen, who is a contributor at FanGraphs and RotoGraphs, is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) and the Society of Actuaries (SOA). He is a Vice President of Risk Management for a large international insurance and reinsurance company, so if there's anybody who can help you change standard rankings into usable 2019 Fantasy baseball auction values, it's him.

Using Cohen's Fantasy baseball auction calculator and the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and projections from SportsLine, we can tell you that Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is worth $40.90 in 5x5 10-team rotisserie leagues with a $200 budget.

Betts is one of baseball's elite talents and will be a top target during 2019 Fantasy baseball auction drafts. However, assigning more than one-fifth of your budget to Betts means you'll need to find plenty of value plays and Fantasy baseball sleepers later in drafts.

Betts has topped 30 home runs in two of the last three seasons, and also topped 100 RBIs twice during that span. He's passed 20 stolen bases in three straight seasons in Boston and hit a career-high .346 in 2018. According to the model, he has the third-highest Fantasy baseball auction value of any player.

Another Fantasy baseball auction value 2019 we can tell you: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is worth $26.50 in 5x5 10-team rotisserie leagues. His shoulder has been a concern his spring, knocking his value down a bit. But with 10 consecutive seasons with an ERA under 3.00, Kershaw is still worth more than pitchers like Justin Verlander, Blake Snell and Corey Kluber in this auction format.

Manny Machado and J.T. Realmuto have changed teams this offseason.

