Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @MIL3, @LAD3 Rostered 77% The Reds will face some pretty tough pitchers in their series against the Brewers and Dodgers this week, but what they won't face is a left-hander. Jake Fraley figures to start every game, then, and he's been a top-30 outfielder this year even as a platoon guy.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups SEA3, @KC3 Rostered 30% Edouard Julien has recently made a name for himself in Fantasy, batting .465 (20 for 43) with five homers over his past 14 games. He remains widely available in part because he sits against left-handers, but the Twins have only one of those on the schedule this week.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @CHW2, @STL4 Rostered 61% Seiya Suzuki has shown some signs of turning his season around, batting .323 (21 for 65) with two homers in his past 16 games. Meanwhile, the Cubs have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week.

Mickey Moniak CF LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 25 Matchups @DET3, @TOR3 Rostered 47% Mickey Moniak has been money against right-handed pitchers, batting .366 (52 for 142) with 11 homers and a 1.096 OPS, and the Angels are scheduled to face five of those in six games this week. Two of them pitch for the Tigers, too, which can't be a bad thing.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 23 Matchups SF1, LAA3, @MIA3 Rostered 69% Spencer Torkelson is finally delivering the results to back up his exit velocity readings, homering seven times in his past 21 games. He'll have more chances to deliver than most hitters this week, too, seeing as the Tigers are one of just four teams scheduled for seven games.

C.J. Abrams SS WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 22 Matchups COL3, @NYM4 Rostered 62% C.J. Abrams is so far having the best month of his big-league career, hitting .353 (24 for 68) with three home runs and 10 stolen bases. Lately, the Nationals have been batting him leadoff, too, which gives him a chance to rack up at-bats in a week where they're one of just four teams playing seven games, beginning with three against the Rockies staff.

Lars Nootbaar CF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 25 Matchups @ARI3, CHC4 Rostered 61% Lars Nootbaar has been pretty solid so far in July, slashing .276/.368/.461, and had a three-hit game with a home run and double Saturday. It puts him in good position to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week, one of just four seven-game slates on the schedule.

Alex Kirilloff 1B MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 25 Matchups SEA3, @KC3 Rostered 31% Edouard Julien and Alex Kirilloff must be the twins that Minnesota is referring to because the left-handers have matched each other blow for blow lately. The latter is finally living up to his power projection with four homers in his past eight games and will enjoy a three-game series against the Royals pitching staff this week.

Josh Bell DH CLE Cleveland • #55 • Age: 30 Matchups KC3, @CHW4 Rostered 58% Josh Bell is showing faint signs of life with a .389 (14 for 36) batting average and three home runs over his past 11 games, and if you take it back a little further, he has seven home runs in 32 games. The Guardians have the third-best hitter matchups this week, beginning with a three-game series against the Royals