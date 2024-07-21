If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.

No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully, all formats have been served now.

As always, I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 18 (July 22-28) Jorge Soler DH SF San Francisco • #2 • Age: 32 Matchups @LAD4, COL4 Rostered 58% This recommendation is less about Jorge Soler specifically than the need to identify some Giants hitter who could potentially take advantage of an eight-game schedule that includes four against the Rockies pitching staff. Soler is healthy and still plenty capable as a power hitter. Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @CHC3, MIA3 Rostered 77% After sleepwalking through June, Rhys Hoskins appears to have rediscovered his power stroke in July, homering four times in his past nine games. Some of his matchups this week include Javier Assad, Trevor Rogers, Yonny Chirinos and whomever the Marlins slot in for next Sunday. Lawrence Butler RF OAK Oakland • #4 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, @LAA4 Rostered 26% Lawrence Butler homered three times in the final game of the first half and seven times in the final 12 games, finally delivering on the premium exit velocities that have fueled his rise to the majors. He sits against lefties, but there's only one on the schedule this week, with some of the righties including Spencer Arrighetti, Jake Bloss, Carson Fulmer and Jack Kochanowicz. Michael Toglia 1B COL Colorado • #4 • Age: 25 Matchups BOS3, @SF4 Rostered 33% Michael Toglia's story is virtually the same as Lawrence Butler's, right down to him homering three times on the final day before the All-Star break. He strikes out too much but is still hitting well below his expected batting average of .243, so I like him to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week, which include three games at Coors Field. Zack Gelof 2B OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, @LAA4 Rostered 55% It stands to reason given his batted-ball profile that Zack Gelof will be one of the prime beneficiaries of the flightier ball that appeared just before the All-Star break, and in fact, he's homered seven times in his past 26 games. This week is a good time to gamble on him with the Athletics having the second-best hitter matchups. Brandon Marsh LF PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @MIN3, CLE3 Rostered 49% The Phillies' schedule this week features nothing but righties -- and hittable ones like Simeon Woods Richardson, Ben Lively, Carlos Carrasco and Xzavion Curry. That's good news for Brandon Marsh, who's batting .290 with a .873 OPS against righties. Ryan O'Hearn DH BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIA3, SD3 Rostered 65% This Orioles not only have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week but are also scheduled to face nothing but right-handers, thus ensuring that Ryan O'Hearn will stay in the lineup (if his achy knee doesn't get the better of him). His platoon role is the only reason he's not a Fantasy mainstay, being a productive hitter in a loaded lineup. Joseph Ortiz 3B MIL Milwaukee • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups @CHC3, MIA3 Rostered 45% Joseph Ortiz returned from a bout with neck inflammation just before the break and remains an on-base threat with modest power and speed. He should be a serviceable play with those same favorable matchups that Rhys Hoskins has. J.J. Bleday CF OAK Oakland • #33 • Age: 26 Matchups HOU3, @LAA4 Rostered 41% That hitter-friendly schedule for the Athletics features six righties in seven games, which, in addition to benefiting Lawrence Butler, should also benefit J.J. Bleday, who you can trust will actually be in the lineup. He's been pretty quiet over the past month but had a huge game just before the All-Star break and has started the second half strong. Thairo Estrada 2B SF San Francisco • #39 • Age: 28 Matchups @LAD4, COL4 Rostered 65% Thairo Estrada has yet to contribute anything in Fantasy since returning from a sprained wrist in early July, but he retains some cachet in his Fantasy from his previous two seasons. If you're looking for another Giants hitter who could take advantage of their most favorable hitting schedule, he makes for a reasonable choice.

Best hitter matchups for Week 18



1. Giants @LAD4, COL4

2. Athletics HOU3, @LAA4

3. Rockies BOS3, @SF4

4. Orioles @MIA3, SD3

5. Phillies @MIN3, CLE3



Worst hitter matchups for Week 18



1. Twins PHI3, @DET3

2. Cardinals @PIT3, WAS3

3. Reds @ATL3, @TB3

4. Mets @MIA1, @NYY2, ATL4

5. Tigers @CLE4, MIN3