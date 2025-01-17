68 days until Opening Day ...

Rankings are theoretical; drafting is practice. This is something I always have to remind myself once I go through the process of compiling and then publishing my rankings for the upcoming Fantasy Baseball season, a process I try to do with relatively little outside influence.

Oh sure, I look at ADP and what projections are out there in the wild early on, largely to serve as a sanity check during the process. Am I too low on this guy? Am I way too high on that guy? There is wisdom in the crowds, and I don't think I'm smart enough to beat the crowds every time. But, for the most part, I do try to put my rankings together in a way that reflects that they are, in fact, mine.

And then I drafted for the first time off those rankings, and that's where I start to adjust. That's not to say I will completely revamp my rankings or dramatically change my opinion on every player who I'm out of step with the consensus on – I'm still going to be way higher on Bo Bichette, and I'm still going to be lower on Blake Snell than a lot of people, for example – but I do want my rankings to be efficient, at least.

And, in doing our first mock draft since publishing our rankings earlier this week, I realized I need to make some tweaks. Specifically, I might need to move all pitchers down. Because, as we went through the draft on Tuesday night, I found myself staring at my rankings and seeing 12-15 pitchers at the top of my list at basically every pick after the first few rounds. And that was after I decided to try out a bit of a Pocket Aces strategy, taking Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler with my second and third-round picks after I snagged Aaron Judge in the first.

Now, to be clear, I'm not making those changes yet. This was a draft where pitching as a whole, was much cheaper than it has been in other early drafts, and I don't want to overreact to one draft. But, if this keeps happening, I'll need to adjust, because I just don't want to be overweight on pitching in any draft – and that's especially true of the middle class of pitchers, who largely seem as fungible as ever this season.

Below you'll find the results of our 12-team Rotisserie mock draft available for you, along with my thoughts on five interesting themes I noticed during the course of the draft. The nice thing about this is, well, we aren't playing this league out, so you're free to experiment and get to know the player pool, how drafts will tend to flow, and what you might expect for your drafts that really count.

It's why I can't recommend finding opportunities to draft before your main leagues take place. Whether that is through mock drafting or perhaps finding a site with some low-entry fee leagues you can use essentially as practice, getting your reps in before you draft for real is key. Every year, the player pool is a little bit different, and you don't want your first exposure to it to be when you are making the picks that really matter.

We'll be doing literally dozens of drafts between now and Opening Day, and I dare say, the one I'm writing about today is probably our first real one. Not real in the sense that it counts, but real in the sense that, at least for Frank Stampfl, Scott White, and I, it was our first draft with complete, official rankings to draft off of. We'll have plenty more opportunities to test things out in the next two months, and our rankings will evolve as a result of that – hey, it's a living document, right?

But this was our first chance to put our rankings to the test. Let's see what it looked like:

Five most interesting takeaways from this draft

People really didn't spend up for pitching

Well, besides me, obviously. I do think the handful of legitimate difference-makers at pitcher is worth spending up for, and if you can get two of them, it can go a long way to helping you build a strong pitching staff. Sure, it'll require a big investment, but the key thing with my strategy is, that a big investment allows you to avoid what is typically the least efficient class of pitchers.

Historically, pitchers drafted in the first three rounds tend to be very good bets to return value on your investment, and then after that, there tends to be very little difference between the results you get from a sixth-round pitcher and the results you get from a 12th-rounder. So, pay the premium for the difference makers, and then spend the next 10 rounds or so loading up on hitters, avoiding that mushy middle class that feels like it might be even deeper this season.

One problem with that strategy in this specific league, however, is that, on the whole, pitching was much cheaper in this draft than it has tended to be in NFBC drafting so far. That could be a quirk of this specific draft room – and how much Scott White especially has talked about how he'll be fading pitching on the FBT podcast – but it might also reflect that the NFBC community is just more intent on paying up for the high-end pitchers. Of the first 30 pitchers taken in this draft, only eight went off the board ahead of their NFBC ADP.

Now, one problem with paying a premium for high-end pitchers is just that they simply aren't as valuable as they used to be. A first-round pick on an ace might have made sense in the days when Justin Verlander was throwing 220 innings and pushing close to the 300-strikeout threshold, but it's a lot harder to justify when the most you could reasonably expect from the Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes of the world is 190 innings and maybe 240 strikeouts? Even Zack Wheeler, the preeminent workhorse in the game these days has never topped 213.1 innings and has only crested 200 twice.

I still think those rare pitchers capable of both an ace workload and very good ratios are worth an early-round pick – provided you punt on the position for a long time, as I did – but clearly, I'm a dying breed.

There isn't much rookie hype … yet!

Among the top prospects for 2025, by my count only four were even drafted in this league:

And of those four, two have already made their debuts in the majors, something you would expect to elevate a player's price. Otherwise, this group of drafters isn't buying into the prospect hype. Here's an incomplete list of top prospects who weren't drafted in this league:

Undrafted: Jackson Jobe, SP, DET; Kristian Campbell, 2B, BOS; Coby Mayo, 3B, BAL; Marcelo Mayer, SS, BOS; Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARI; Quinn Mathews, SP, STL; Kumar Rocker, SP, TEX

(I will note, the fact that we didn't draft benches in this specific league could be playing a part in that – you're less likely to take risks on playing time if you don't have backup rounds to make up for it.)

Maybe people are a bit cost-conscious after the failure of names like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter to live up to expectations a year ago. Or maybe we're just waiting for a reason to start hyping guys up. Last January, Langford wasn't a top-100 pick either – the hype didn't really start building until he crushed it in Spring Training. I could see something similar happening to Anthony, who I think should be the top prospect in baseball entering the season, though there isn't an obvious path to an Opening Day job in Boston's crowded outfield – yet.

The one name I'm surprised wasn't taken is Campbell. He's a top-250 player for me coming off a season where he hit .330/.439/.558 across three levels, including a very successful 19-game cameo at Triple-A. He isn't guaranteed an everyday job with the Red Sox, but it sounds like he'll open the season in a competition with Vaughn Grissom to be the team's starting second baseman, and while I'd expect the position is Grissom's to lose – the Red Sox probably don't want to give up on the main return for Chris Sale just yet – Grissom's 2024 shows he is perfectly capable of losing that job. At this point, I'd say it's a coin-flip for Campbell, and given the upside, he's worth drafting in every league just in case he comes up and wins out.

Roki Sasaki went late enough

I've talked a lot this offseason about how I think Sasaki is being overrated in 2025 rankings, but that wasn't the case in this draft. I won't belabor the point – you can read about my Sasaki skepticism here – but suffice to say, I think his 78.7 ADP in NFBC drafts over the past month is much too high a price to pay for a pitcher who has never pitched in the majors, has never thrown even 130 innings in a season, has been limited to just 33 starts the past two seasons due to injuries, and who saw a 2 mph drop in his average fastball velocity last season. There's certainly upside with Sasaki, who I think will become an ace in the majors eventually, but he's going about three rounds ahead of Tyler Glasnow, a proven MLB ace with his own injury risks.

In our draft, Sasaki was drafted 108th overall, which is a lot closer to where he'll be ranked for me once we include him in our ranks – which won't happen until after he signs, for the record. That's a reasonable price, and if he's going to get pushed outside of the top 90 more often moving forward, I'll have Sasaki on some of my teams.

Checking in on pitchers returning from injury

One of the biggest storylines to follow this season will be the return of several high-profile pitchers from Tommy John surgery. Tommy John surgery is practically a given for pitchers these days, and we tend to assume pretty much everyone will come back from it more or less as effective as they were before they went under the knife. That's going to be put to the test in some major ways in 2025, especially because some of the most high-profile players are coming back from a second elbow reconstruction – we'll denote them with an asterisk:

Note: Shohei Ohtani is also coming back from a second elbow surgery – in his case, as with Strider, it appears to be an internal brace procedure. We don't know much about how pitchers fare coming back from that specific surgery because there just isn't a lot of history surrounding that procedure yet, especially for pitchers who have already had ligament replacement surgery. But Ohtani was also drafted first overall in this league based on his strengths as a hitter, so we'll have to do another draft at some point where we differentiate between Ohtani the pitcher and Ohtani the hitter to see where he lands. For what it's worth, Ohtani is my No. 23 SP right now, though that might be too aggressive.

Frankly, any one of these might be too aggressive, especially after seeing how Walker Buehler fared in his return from a second Tommy John surgery. A sample of one isn't exactly robust enough to draft conclusions from, and you can find counter-examples like Nathan Eovaldi, who has enjoyed the best seasons of his career after a second elbow reconstruction.

But on the whole, I have to say, these prices are extremely reasonable. I've been worried about deGrom and Bautista's prices especially, but both went off the board at costs I can stomach in this one. That doesn't mean they'll all be this cheap moving forward – especially if we see them lighting up the radar gun in the spring – but at least in this draft, I can't complain about any of these pitchers' costs.

Someone might be willing to take the risk on Ronald Acuna

In Wednesday's FBT Newsletter, I wrote about the toughest players to rank at every position for 2025, and Acuna was one of the more obvious inclusions at outfield. But the thing that makes Acuna so tough to rank right now is that we just don't have the necessary information to rank him coming off his torn ACL, but we might have it in a month. If Acuna follows a similar timetable to his previous ACL tear, he could be back on the field well before Opening Day, but some reporting has indicated a May return – and potentially a late-May return – could be more reasonable.

At this point, we just don't know. On the optimistic end of the timetable, Acuna's price in this draft would be totally reasonable – he was the No. 15 pick, which feels like a good balance of upside and risk if he's going to play something like a full season. Or it could be three rounds too early if Acuna is going to be out until mid-May or later.

I'm hoping his timeline will become more clear when Acuna reports to Spring Training around the second week of February. Until that happens, a top-15 pick is probably too risky, but it could end up being a risk well worth taking.

Full draft results

This is a 12-team, 5x5 Rotisserie draft with standard categories, and here are the results:

Round 1

1 -- Shohei Ohtani P,U • LAD (Scott White)

2 -- Bobby Witt SS • KC (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Aaron Judge OF • NYY (Chris Towers)

4 -- Juan Soto OF • NYM (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Julio Rodriguez OF • SEA (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Elly De La Cruz SS • CIN (Patton & Co)

7 -- Jose Ramirez 3B • CLE (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Kyle Tucker OF • CHC (Sekulski)

9 -- Mookie Betts OF,SS • LAD (Jake Holland)

10 -- Fernando Tatis OF • SD (Nick Francis)

11 -- Gunnar Henderson SS • BAL (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Francisco Lindor SS • NYM (B_Don)

Round 2

1 -- Jackson Chourio OF • MIL (B_Don)

2 -- Corbin Carroll OF • ARI (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Ronald Acuna OF • ATL (Nick Francis)

4 -- Yordan Alvarez OF • HOU (Jake Holland)

5 -- Vladimir Guerrero 1B • TOR (Sekulski)

6 -- Jarren Duran OF • BOS (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Bryce Harper 1B • PHI (Patton & Co)

8 -- Trea Turner SS • PHI (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Freddie Freeman 1B • LAD (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Tarik Skubal P • DET (Chris Towers)

11 -- Paul Skenes P • PIT (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Ketel Marte 2B • ARI (Scott White)

Round 3

1 -- Rafael Devers 3B • BOS (Scott White)

2 -- Austin Riley 3B • ATL (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Zack Wheeler P • PHI (Chris Towers)

4 -- Wyatt Langford OF • TEX (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Ozzie Albies 2B • ATL (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Jazz Chisholm 3B,OF • NYY (Patton & Co)

7 -- William Contreras C • MIL (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Jackson Merrill OF • SD (Sekulski)

9 -- Logan Gilbert P • SEA (Jake Holland)

10 -- Matt Olson 1B • ATL (Nick Francis)

11 -- Corbin Burnes P • ARI (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Manny Machado 3B • SD (B_Don)

Round 4

1 -- Jose Altuve 2B • HOU (B_Don)

2 -- Pete Alonso 1B • NYM (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Oneil Cruz OF,SS • PIT (Nick Francis)

4 -- Emmanuel Clase P • CLE (Jake Holland)

5 -- Garrett Crochet P • BOS (Sekulski)

6 -- Corey Seager SS • TEX (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Chris Sale P • ATL (Patton & Co)

8 -- C.J. Abrams SS • WAS (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Cole Ragans P • KC (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Marcus Semien 2B • TEX (Chris Towers)

11 -- Michael Harris OF • ATL (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Dylan Cease P • SD (Scott White)

Round 5

1 -- James Wood OF • WAS (Scott White)

2 -- Marcell Ozuna DH • ATL (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Brent Rooker DH • ATH (Chris Towers)

4 -- Michael King P • SD (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto P • LAD (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Teoscar Hernandez OF • LAD (Patton & Co)

7 -- Blake Snell P • LAD (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Josh Hader P • HOU (Sekulski)

9 -- Kyle Schwarber DH • PHI (Jake Holland)

10 -- Jacob deGrom P • TEX (Nick Francis)

11 -- George Kirby P • SEA (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Gerrit Cole P • NYY (B_Don)

Round 6

1 -- Pablo Lopez P • MIN (B_Don)

2 -- Adley Rutschman C • BAL (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Tyler Glasnow P • LAD (Nick Francis)

4 -- Devin Williams P • NYY (Jake Holland)

5 -- Yainer Diaz C • HOU (Sekulski)

6 -- Framber Valdez P • HOU (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Luis Robert OF • CHW (Patton & Co)

8 -- Zac Gallen P • ARI (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Mark Vientos 3B • NYM (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Lawrence Butler OF • ATH (Chris Towers)

11 -- Shota Imanaga P • CHC (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Willy Adames SS • SF (Scott White)

Round 7

1 -- Christian Yelich OF • MIL (Scott White)

2 -- Jordan Westburg 2B,3B • BAL (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Edwin Diaz P • NYM (Chris Towers)

4 -- Christian Walker 1B • HOU (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Luis Castillo P • SEA (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Matt McLain SS • CIN (Patton & Co)

7 -- Josh Naylor 1B • ARI (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Mason Miller P • ATH (Sekulski)

9 -- Royce Lewis 3B • MIN (Jake Holland)

10 -- Junior Caminero 3B • TB (Nick Francis)

11 -- Anthony Santander OF • BAL (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Ryan Helsley P • STL (B_Don)

Round 8

1 -- Brenton Doyle OF • COL (B_Don)

2 -- Raisel Iglesias P • ATL (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Bo Bichette SS • TOR (Nick Francis)

4 -- Salvador Perez 1B,C • KC (Jake Holland)

5 -- Spencer Schwellenbach P • ATL (Sekulski)

6 -- Mike Trout OF • LAA (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Willson Contreras C • STL (Patton & Co)

8 -- Cody Bellinger 1B,OF • NYY (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Riley Greene OF • DET (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Seiya Suzuki OF • CHC (Chris Towers)

11 -- Bryan Reynolds OF • PIT (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Aaron Nola P • PHI (Scott White)

Round 9

1 -- Max Fried P • NYY (Scott White)

2 -- Vinnie Pasquantino 1B • KC (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Triston Casas 1B • BOS (Chris Towers)

4 -- Logan Webb P • SF (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Freddy Peralta P • MIL (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Hunter Greene P • CIN (Patton & Co)

7 -- Spencer Steer 1B,OF • CIN (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Cal Raleigh C • SEA (Sekulski)

9 -- Dylan Crews OF • WAS (Jake Holland)

10 -- Jhoan Duran P • MIN (Nick Francis)

11 -- Bailey Ober P • MIN (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Roki Sasaki P • Unaffiliated (B_Don)

Round 10

1 -- Pete Crow-Armstrong OF • CHC (B_Don)

2 -- Felix Bautista P • BAL (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Sonny Gray P • STL (Nick Francis)

4 -- Spencer Strider P • ATL (Jake Holland)

5 -- Sandy Alcantara P • MIA (Sekulski)

6 -- Justin Steele P • CHC (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Grayson Rodriguez P • BAL (Patton & Co)

8 -- J.T. Realmuto C • PHI (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Jasson Dominguez OF • NYY (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Randy Arozarena OF • SEA (Chris Towers)

11 -- Will Smith C • LAD (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Bryce Miller P • SEA (Scott White)

Round 11

1 -- Brandon Nimmo OF • NYM (Scott White)

2 -- Joe Ryan P • MIN (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Brice Turang 2B • MIL (Chris Towers)

4 -- Maikel Garcia 2B,3B • KC (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Jesus Luzardo P • PHI (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Kodai Senga P • NYM (Patton & Co)

7 -- Ian Happ OF • CHC (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Luis Garcia 2B • WAS (Sekulski)

9 -- Adolis Garcia OF • TEX (Jake Holland)

10 -- Xander Bogaerts 2B,SS • SD (Nick Francis)

11 -- Alex Bregman 3B • HOU (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Jake Burger 1B,3B • TEX (B_Don)

Round 12

1 -- Tanner Bibee P • CLE (B_Don)

2 -- Matt Chapman 3B • SF (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Alexis Diaz P • CIN (Nick Francis)

4 -- Hunter Brown P • HOU (Jake Holland)

5 -- Jared Jones P • PIT (Sekulski)

6 -- Steven Kwan OF • CLE (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Shane McClanahan P • TB (Patton & Co)

8 -- Paul Goldschmidt 1B • NYY (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Ryan Walker P • SF (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Shea Langeliers C • ATH (Chris Towers)

11 -- Carlos Rodon P • NYY (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Robert Suarez P • SD (Scott White)

Round 13

1 -- Jack Flaherty P • LAD (Scott White)

2 -- Andres Munoz P • SEA (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Tommy Edman OF • LAD (Chris Towers)

4 -- Jeff Hoffman P • TOR (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Nolan Jones OF • COL (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Trevor Megill P • MIL (Patton & Co)

7 -- Lucas Erceg P • KC (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Bryan Woo P • SEA (Sekulski)

9 -- Isaac Paredes 3B • HOU (Jake Holland)

10 -- Sean Murphy C • ATL (Nick Francis)

11 -- Xavier Edwards SS • MIA (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Kirby Yates P • TEX (B_Don)

Round 14

1 -- Tyler Fitzgerald SS • SF (B_Don)

2 -- Brandon Lowe 2B • TB (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Luis Rengifo 2B,3B • LAA (Nick Francis)

4 -- Zachary Neto SS • LAA (Jake Holland)

5 -- Alec Bohm 3B • PHI (Sekulski)

6 -- Nico Hoerner 2B • CHC (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Porter Hodge P • CHC (Patton & Co)

8 -- Joshua Lowe OF • TB (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Evan Carter OF • TEX (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Carlos Correa SS • MIN (Chris Towers)

11 -- Tyler O'Neill OF • BAL (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Eugenio Suarez 3B • ARI (Scott White)

Round 15

1 -- Jurickson Profar OF • SD (Scott White)

2 -- David Bednar P • PIT (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Yusei Kikuchi P • LAA (Chris Towers)

4 -- Jackson Holliday 2B • BAL (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Zack Gelof 2B • ATH (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Robbie Ray P • SF (Patton & Co)

7 -- Reynaldo Lopez P • ATL (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Masyn Winn SS • STL (Sekulski)

9 -- Cristopher Sanchez P • PHI (Jake Holland)

10 -- Francisco Alvarez C • NYM (Nick Francis)

11 -- Byron Buxton OF • MIN (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Cedric Mullins OF • BAL (B_Don)

Round 16

1 -- Bowden Francis P • TOR (B_Don)

2 -- Seth Lugo P • KC (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Tanner Houck P • BOS (Nick Francis)

4 -- Walker Buehler P • BOS (Jake Holland)

5 -- Colton Cowser OF • BAL (Sekulski)

6 -- Logan O'Hoppe C • LAA (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Max Muncy 3B • LAD (Patton & Co)

8 -- Esteury Ruiz OF • ATH (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Spencer Arrighetti P • HOU (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Sean Manaea P • NYM (Chris Towers)

11 -- Luis Gil P • NYY (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Dansby Swanson SS • CHC (Scott White)

Round 17

1 -- Michael Toglia 1B • COL (Scott White)

2 -- Parker Meadows OF • DET (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Pete Fairbanks P • TB (Chris Towers)

4 -- Anthony Volpe SS • NYY (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Jason Foley P • DET (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Bryson Stott 2B • PHI (Patton & Co)

7 -- Ezequiel Tovar SS • COL (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Jung Hoo Lee OF • SF (Sekulski)

9 -- Luis Arraez 1B,2B • SD (Jake Holland)

10 -- Trevor Story SS • BOS (Nick Francis)

11 -- Kerry Carpenter OF • DET (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Connor Norby 3B • MIA (B_Don)

Round 18

1 -- Jordan Walker OF • STL (B_Don)

2 -- Giancarlo Stanton DH • NYY (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Taylor Ward OF • LAA (Nick Francis)

4 -- Roman Anthony OF • BOS (Jake Holland)

5 -- Ryan Pepiot P • TB (Sekulski)

6 -- Blake Treinen P • LAD (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Kevin Gausman P • TOR (Patton & Co)

8 -- Dylan Moore 2B,3B, OF, SS • SEA (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Brandon Woodruff P • MIL (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Nick Lodolo P • CIN (Chris Towers)

11 -- Tyler Stephenson C • CIN (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Jordan Romano P • PHI (Scott White)

Round 19

1 -- Lane Thomas OF • CLE (Scott White)

2 -- Andres Gimenez 2B • TOR (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B • CIN (Chris Towers)

4 -- Austin Wells C • NYY (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Davidjohn Herz P • WAS (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Ryan Jeffers C • MIN (Patton & Co)

7 -- Nathan Eovaldi P • TEX (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Joc Pederson DH • TEX (Sekulski)

9 -- Shane Baz P • TB (Jake Holland)

10 -- Ben Joyce P • LAA (Nick Francis)

11 -- Nick Castellanos OF • PHI (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Ronel Blanco P • HOU (B_Don)

Round 20

1 -- Keibert Ruiz C • WAS (B_Don)

2 -- Zach Eflin P • BAL (Team Polidoro)

3 -- Michael Conforto OF • LAD (Nick Francis)

4 -- Ryan Mountcastle 1B • BAL (Jake Holland)

5 -- Gleyber Torres 2B • DET (Sekulski)

6 -- Heliot Ramos OF • SF (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Nolan Arenado 3B • STL (Patton & Co)

8 -- Clay Holmes P • NYM (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Ivan Herrera C • STL (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Evan Phillips P • LAD (Chris Towers)

11 -- Brandon Pfaadt P • ARI (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Gabriel Moreno C • ARI (Scott White)

Round 21

1 -- Joey Bart C • PIT (Scott White)

2 -- Matt Shaw 3B • CHC (Frank Stampfl)

3 -- Josh Jung 3B • TEX (Chris Towers)

4 -- Reese Olson P • DET (Doc Eisenhauer)

5 -- Jo Adell OF • LAA (Chris Mitchell)

6 -- Victor Robles OF • SEA (Patton & Co)

7 -- Yandy Diaz 1B • TB (Jeremy Heist)

8 -- Nick Pivetta P • BOS (Sekulski)

9 -- Ha-seong Kim SS • SD (Jake Holland)

10 -- MacKenzie Gore P • WAS (Nick Francis)

11 -- Michael Kopech P • LAD (Team Polidoro)

12 -- Kris Bryant OF • COL (B_Don)

Round 22

1 -- Jeffrey Springs P • ATH (B_Don)

2 -- Yu Darvish P • SD (Team Polidoro)

3 -- TJ Friedl OF • CIN (Nick Francis)

4 -- Gavin Williams P • CLE (Jake Holland)

5 -- Lars Nootbaar OF • STL (Sekulski)

6 -- Tanner Scott P • SD (Jeremy Heist)

7 -- Garrett Mitchell OF • MIL (Patton & Co)

8 -- Justin Verlander P • SF (Chris Mitchell)

9 -- Caleb Durbin 2B • MIL (Doc Eisenhauer)

10 -- Chris Bassitt P • TOR (Chris Towers)

11 -- Kenley Jansen P • BOS (Frank Stampfl)

12 -- Jose Berrios P • TOR (Scott White)

Round 23