Sato will transfer to a school in the United States in February, with the goal of becoming eligible for the 2027 First-Year Player Draft, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Sato had been a candidate to be taken with the top pick in the 2026 Nippon Professional Baseball Draft. Instead, he will play summer league ball in the U.S. in 2026, join a college program for 2027 and then declare for the MLB Draft in 2027. Sato will turn 21 later this week and should be on dynasty league radars.