Giants' Adrian Houser: Allows two runs Tuesday

Houser allowed two earned runs on five hits, including a home run, and one walk while striking out one in 5.1 relief innings during Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Arizona.

Landen Roupp surrendered six earned runs in just 2.2 innings, opening the door for Houser to cover the rest of the game. The 33-year-old right-hander was moved to the bullpen after drawing his last start June 16. He's made two relief appearances since then, during which he has allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two in 7.2 innings. Overall, he owns a 5.38 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 50:26 K:BB in 73.2 innings this season.