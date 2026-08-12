Giants' Adrian Houser: Drawing start Wednesday

Giants manager Tony Vitello said that Houser will start Wednesday's game against the Astros in San Francisco, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Houser will essentially be making a second straight turn through the rotation, after he worked behind an opener and picked up a win while throwing five innings of a one-run ball in bulk relief Friday against the Tigers. Trevor McDonald's season-ending elbow injury as well as the recent trades of Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle should keep a rotation spot available for Houser over the balance of the season if he's able to perform well enough to maintain it. Over 23 appearances (14 starts) with the Giants, Houser owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 97 innings.