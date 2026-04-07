Houser allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

The Giants staked Houser to a four-run lead through four frames, but he couldn't protect the advantage. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs in the fifth, then got through a scoreless sixth before yielding singles to the first two batters he faced in the seventh. Houser was lifted after the latter of those two hits, and both runners he left on base eventually came around to score. The veteran hurler has given up five runs while posting a 7:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings across his first two starts, and he lines up to next take the mound on the road versus Baltimore.