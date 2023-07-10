The Giants have selected Eldridge with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-7, 230-pound two-way prep prospect from Virginia, Eldridge could be developed as a lefty-hitting first baseman or a right-handed starting pitcher - or both - as he was announced as a two-way player. As a position player, he is power-over-hit now and figures to continue to add to his plus raw power as he matures. He is generally seen as a first baseman due to below-average foot speed, but his plus arm could potentially lead to a move to right field. As a pitcher, Eldridge can touch 96 mph with his fastball and his second-best pitch is an above-average slider. It's possible he will be sent out as a two-way player until it becomes clear that he's significantly better at one aspect of the game.