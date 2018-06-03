Giants' Buster Posey: Dealing with elbow contusion

Posey is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey suffered the injury after getting hit by a pitch during Friday's series opener, so the Giants will play it safe and give Nick Hundley a start behind the dish in his stead Saturday. The backstop will be available off the bench, however, suggesting the issue isn't anything overly serious.